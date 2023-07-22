News you can trust since 1887
McFly Tramlines Sheffield: Cryptic surprise headliners ‘Scottish Fly’ tipped to be McFly

It’s all about you, Sheffield.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

A cryptic headliner billed only as ‘Scottish Fly’ at Tramlines in Sheffield today is tipped to be none other than McFly.

Partygoers have been speculating about the disguised act set to appear on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage at 3.45pm.

It has perhaps not been the best-kept secret in the past week, and fans were quick to place their bets on the Scottish boy band, who reformed in 2019.

    A surprise headliners billed only as ‘Scottish Fly’ at Tramlines today is expected to be boy band McFly.A surprise headliners billed only as ‘Scottish Fly’ at Tramlines today is expected to be boy band McFly.
    A surprise headliners billed only as ‘Scottish Fly’ at Tramlines today is expected to be boy band McFly.

    However, a dead giveaway was a tweet by Tramlines’ organizers on July 21 that read: “It’s all about you, Sheffield...”.

    In the subtlest of gestures, this was then acknowledged by the official McFly Twitter account at 7.45am today, who replied with an ‘eyes’ emoji.

    Fans replied with tongue-in-cheek mock surprise after surely guessing this twist a while ago - but they seem nevertheless excited.

    Revelers hopefully will not be put off by the rain, which is forecast all and likely to land just before ‘Scottish Fly’ take to the stage at 3.45pm.

    Related topics:McFlySheffield