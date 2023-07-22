A cryptic headliner billed only as ‘Scottish Fly’ at Tramlines in Sheffield today is tipped to be none other than McFly.

Partygoers have been speculating about the disguised act set to appear on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage at 3.45pm.

It has perhaps not been the best-kept secret in the past week, and fans were quick to place their bets on the Scottish boy band, who reformed in 2019.

However, a dead giveaway was a tweet by Tramlines’ organizers on July 21 that read: “It’s all about you, Sheffield...”.

In the subtlest of gestures, this was then acknowledged by the official McFly Twitter account at 7.45am today, who replied with an ‘eyes’ emoji.

Fans replied with tongue-in-cheek mock surprise after surely guessing this twist a while ago - but they seem nevertheless excited.

