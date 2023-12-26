Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is how a traditional Sheffield pub has been transformed - by becoming the city's latest drag bar.

And bosses at the Three Huns - run inside the 18th century Three Tuns pub in the city at weekends - have announced plans to mark New Year celebrations with a twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the venue, on Silver Street Head, between Campo Lane and West Bar, which re-opened in the Autumn, run it under the traditional name of the Three Tuns on weekdays. But on Saturdays and Sundays, run it as a drag bar which they have called The Three Huns.

These pictures show how the pub now looks on the weekend drag evenings, which feature the well-known Sheffield drag queen Emma Maezin.

Paul Wrench, one of the team which has re-opened the venue, said the 'Hunday Service' had been a huge success since it was launched in October, and had captured the imagination of party-goers far and wide,.

He said they planned to revolutionise your New Year's Eve with what he described as a sort of "time travel" celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said they could be diving into the future by putting their clocks four hours ahead, bringing the midnight to 8pm.

He said: "When the clock strikes our new midnight, expect all the fanfare of a traditional countdown, complete with champagne corks popping, Big Ben bonging, fireworks, and the heartwarming strains of Auld Lang Syne as we embrace 2024 together.

"We're crafting an early NYE revelry featuring our exciting mix of drag, karaoke, games and shenanigans that promises all the thrills without the spills."

He said they felt the move would mean people did not have to stay up late, and avoided travel difficulties surrounding getting home in the earlier hours of New Years Day.

Tickets for the event at £7.50 including a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Tuns is believed to have been serving customers in the city centre since the 1700s.