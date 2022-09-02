Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The zoo in Clifton will shut its gates for good on Saturday, September 3, amid financial pressures blamed on the Covid pandemic, and open a new attraction at its Wild Place Project site in south Gloucestershire.

New homes elsewhere around the country have had to be found for some of its residents, including three endangered crowned lemurs, who were taken in earlier this year by Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

A spokesman for the park said: “They’ve settled in well and they’re doing great.”

The cute trio from Bristol are enjoying life at Lemur Woods, where they have ring tailed and red bellied lemurs for company.

They are among more than 400 animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Bristol Zoo opened its doors in in 1836, making it the fifth oldest zoo in the world.

