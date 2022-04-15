The endangered Crowned Lemurs have joined the growing family of more than 400 animals at the park.

The trio are settling into their new life at Lemur Woods where they have Ring Tailed and Red Bellied Lemurs for company.

Three new lemurs have arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

“This is a new endangered species for us so we’re really excited and can’t wait to see how they integrate with the other lemurs at the park. They’re going to be a great addition to the conservation work we are doing for the species here,” said Greg Clifton, Team Leader of Primates at the park, at Branton.

The Crowned Lemur, named after the distinctive crown pattern on the top of their heads, are at risk with an estimated 1,000 to 10,000 surviving in the wild in Madagascar where their main threats are habitat loss, being hunted for food and being captured for the illegal pet trade.

Visitors can see the Lemurs and the 70 other rare and endangered species at the 150-acre park which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities.

The park has a range of entertainment for all the family along with amazing opportunities to get close to rare and endangered animals over the Easter weekend and into the school holidays.

Guests will also have the opportunity to book for special character breakfasts with Vinnie the Velociraptor, Victor the polar bear and their friends at Evolution, one of the UK’s only immersive restaurants on selected April dates.

Children will be able enjoy an Adventure Breakfast while listening to a spell-binding story from Victor and meet the characters and the crew of The Beagle during an inspiring immersive experience.

Easter holiday guests will also be able for the first time to combine their visit to the park with a luxury overnight stay at the brand new Hex Hotel, which opened on April 6. The hotel, which is next to the Wildlife Park entrance, offers a full range of rooms including suites and family rooms which include complimentary WIFI.