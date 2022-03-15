From seeing the wildlife at an animal park to learning about local history at our fantastic museums, there are plenty of adventures to be had.

Here are 7 of our top suggestions.

There is plenty of fun to be had at Gulliver's Valley Resort.

Tropical Butterfly House

Have fun meeting the meerkats, lemurs, butterflies, birds and other wildlife from around the world at The Tropical Butterfly House in Anston, before taking some time to relax in Lottie's Coffee Lounge.

Open Sundays 9am to 5pm. Entry is £13,75. Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk

Explore the rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Valley Resort in Rother Valley including The Lost World, Western World, Smuggler's Wharf and more.

If you need to burn off some energy then why not visit Mayhem Manor which combines an amazing array of indoor activities all under one roof. This is your chance to take part in laser tag, climbing, mini-golf and other activities.

Book your tickets at www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk

Heights of Abraham

Weston Park Museum.

Head to the Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath for a cable car adventure with amazing views to enjoy, guided tours of the show caverns, children's playgrounds, exhibition and walks. There are picnic spots and restaurants. Details at www.heightsofabraham.com/plan-your-visit

Peak District

Enjoy beautiful countryside and iconic views like this one at Monsal Head with a trip to the Peak District National Park. The Hope Valley, the Longshaw Estate and Padley Gorge are among the lovely places that are close to Sheffield.

Wild adventures await at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

The park is home to more than 400 animals, including over 60 different species, such as polar bears, lions and rhinos.

Find out more at https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/plan-your-visit/

Weston Park Museum

Exhibitions at the museum include the art of Kenneth Steel, learn about the ancient Egyptians and see two ornate coffins, containing the mummies of Nesitanebetasheru and Djedma'atiuesank, plus there is the permanent display telling the story of life in Sheffield throughout the 60s, 70s ad 80s.

Plan your visit at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

