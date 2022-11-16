News you can trust since 1887
These are ten of the best pubs in Sheffield to watch the Women's Euros

World Cup 2022: 11 of the best places in and around Sheffield to watch the finals

The FIFA football World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar on Sunday (November 20).

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

The first game will be Qatar v Ecuador, with both England v Iran and Wales v USA set to be played the following day (November 21). All the games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for many people.

World Cup Games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the the best places in and around Sheffield where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

1. Champs Sports Bar, Ecclesall Road

Watch matches live from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens.

2. Walkabout

Enjoy tasty dishes and refreshing cold pints at Walkabout Sheffield whilst watching football on their large HD TVs.

3. The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road

With 7 HD TVs plus a huge 10ft screen, The Banner Cross on Ecclesall road is a great place to watch the World Cup

4. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with a giant TV' used for screening sports.

