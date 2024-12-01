There are plenty of woodland walks, scenic views and picturesque villages to enjoy this winter in and around Sheffield that lend themselves well to colder weather.

And there’s always a way to make a mission out of it - maybe you can head out to see the newly arrived cows on Rainbow Meadow, or complete a circular walk while taking in the view of the moor at Redmires Reservoirs.

They’re also free to explore if you are saving the pennies ahead of Christmas - or maybe you want to burn off some calories after Christmas is over!

Take a look at these 10 spots in and around Sheffield to enjoy during the chillier months.

1 . See the cows at Rainbow Meadow Take a wintery stroll to see the cows in Rainbow Meadow, Shire Brook Valley, east Sheffield. A new initiative by the council this year has seen 18 fine bovine friends brought to the meadow for their natural conservation benefits through winter grazing. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

2 . Grenoside Woods Greno Woods near Grenoside is a popular and well signposted spot in north Sheffield for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. With a Forestry Commission car park off Woodhead Road (postcode S35 7DS), it's a perfectly accessible spot for a wintery walk, giving you a scenic blend of pines, forests and the occasion misty field to enjoy. | Yorkshire Post Photo: Yorkshire Post

3 . Through the conifers at Lady Canning's Plantation Mountain bikers at Lady Canning's Plantation. This is a commercially managed woodland with extensive walks of uniform coniferous trees, gridded and maintained to create fire breaks. That's all to say you will be sheltered from any wintery winds. Plus, you can head to nearby Ringinglow for a trip to the pub or a cafe, or start your journey at the Norfolk Arms. | David Bocking Photo: David Bocking

4 . Ladybower Reservoir Ladybower is a perfect picture spot for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Parking is available at Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park, Heatherdene Car Park, and many lay-bys. | Ken Bagnall Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)