Gameshow All-Stars is a game show-inspired activity bar that opened on Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre in September last year. While I’d heard rave reviews (just check them out on Google!), I’d never actually had the opportunity to visit - until now.

On Friday April 5, me and my bestie were invited to try it out as they launched their new monthly prize giveaway where the highest scorer of the month wins a prize worth £200 or more. For those wondering, this month it is a Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer - and I got a pretty decent score for you to beat.

Like the name suggests, this venue lets you have a shot at some of television’s most popular game shows in the form of minigames. And you can do it while drinking!

Reporter Kirsty Hamilton posing with (a carboard cut out of) genius Shaun Wallace, also known as the Dark Destroyer from The Chase at Gameshow All-Stars bar in Sheffield.

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love watching game shows - The Chase, Tipping Point, The 1% Club - so I was eager to see if all the hours of watching had translated into any skill or knowledge…

The venue has a partnership with Proove Pizza, allowing guests to indulge in Neapolitan pizzas. It felt only right to make the most of this so we ordered an Americana and the pesto royale. By recommendation of our host, Josh, we also ordered two refreshing Golden Balls cocktails (one alcoholic, and one without). This was then followed by the Bushtucker Trial cocktail which came with a gummy worm. It was definitely up there with the best lunches I’ve had during work hours.

After being fed, we were ready to play the six minigames. The rules of each game were explained perfectly by the staff so there was no confusion. Some of them are based on luck, others knowledge, and others speed. There are several rounds to each of the games so even if you have a blunder at the start you still have time to redeem yourself.

Gameshow All-Stars, at Orchard Square, has a fully-stocked bar and an exclusive list of cocktails you won't find anywhere else. Pictured is Eliot.

There were definitely some I was better at than others, but my favourite was probably Wordrace, inspired by Countdown. I play the New York Times’ Wordle and Spelling Bee every day and I like to think this has helped my vocabulary somewhat, but I think I need to work on my speed. If you want to see more on how it went, watch the video above.

At the end, we counted up our scores and I was crowned the winner against my contestant with 15,565 points.

We were there in total for about three hours and could have easily stayed longer having another drink… or another round.

The Star won first place! Visit this activity bar to be in for a chance of winning in the monthly prize draw.

There were several other pairs and groups there at the same time as us and we didn’t feel at all rushed. During busier times, Josh told us that they hand out pagers that buzz to alert the holder their next game is ready.

It was a brilliant afternoon, and this venue is a real credit to Sheffield. I’m already looking forward to my next visit and being crowned the winner once more.

The venue accepts walk-ins and bookings, and starts at £10 per person for one go on all six minigames.

Students can now play all the games completely free of charge every Wednesday.