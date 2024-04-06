Sheffield is close to so many beautiful towns and villages, so why not visit them this Easter for a change of scenery.
Below we have listed 11 places that can be reached within 90 minutes, and included some suggestions of things to do that will be suitable for the whole family.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely pubs?
1. Matlock Bath
Matlock Bath is a town in Derbyshire with plenty worth visiting for. From a long street of shops, cafes, arcades and even an aquarium, the whole family will enjoy it here. For those not scared of heights, the cable car up to the Heights of Abraham is a must. From here you can enjoy guided tours through caverns, woodland trails, and breathtaking views.
Here the town is pictured from the Jubilee Bridge.
2. Buxton
Buxton is in High Peak and this town has plenty to occupy you for a day. From zipline adventures at Go Ape, which is built high in the hilltops of the UK's oldest national park, to tours in Poole’s Cavern. If you’re not feeling adventurous, you can visit the gorgeous 23-acre Pavilion Gardens, shop in the Cavendish Arcade, or treat yourself in any of the many restaurants or cafes. Photo: steve - stock.adobe.com
3. Glossop
Glossop is a market town in High Peak, Derbyshire. While you may have driven through this town, why not stop off. From shops and restaurants, to Partington Theatre, Glossop Swimming Pool, and a picnic in Manor Park, there is plenty to do here. Keen walkers or casual strollers can enjoy dozens of picturesque and interesting views here, including the site of an aircraft that crashed on the Bleaklow moorland near the town in 1948.
4. Eyam
For those interested in history, Eyam is a perfect place to visit. It is known as the plague village after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The Riley Graves is a place for historians to visit - it is a collection of headstones marking the resting place of the Hancock family after seven of whom died within a week of each other in 1665. Photo: 3rd party
