1 . Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath is a town in Derbyshire with plenty worth visiting for. From a long street of shops, cafes, arcades and even an aquarium, the whole family will enjoy it here. For those not scared of heights, the cable car up to the Heights of Abraham is a must. From here you can enjoy guided tours through caverns, woodland trails, and breathtaking views. Here the town is pictured from the Jubilee Bridge.