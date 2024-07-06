Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Sheffield parent knows how important a good children’s playground is.

A good playground means a great opportunity to let your child get out for some fun, a run around, and to play with their friends.

But where are the best ones in Sheffield?

There are plenty in the city, often in the local parks.

But we have been out on the streets of Sheffield to ask mums and dads which of the many playgrounds that we have in the city they think is the best.

Take a look at our video to see the verdicts which were given.