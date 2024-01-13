These photos of playgrounds from Burngreave to Beighton span the decades from the 1930s to the early 90s

These evocative photos capture generations of children having the time of their lives in playgrounds across Sheffield.

Health and safety may have changed over the decades these pictures span, from the 1930s to the early 90s, but the simple pleasures provided by swings, slides and roundabouts have not.

These retro images show youngsters in playgrounds around Sheffield over the years, both in schools and in their local parks, from Burngreave to Beighton, and Netherthorpe to Nether Green.

Little ones are seen displaying wild abandon on the apparatus, while teenagers try their hardest to exude cool.

Some of these play areas and the buildings surrounding them have gone forever, while others have barely changed, even if the equipment has been updated in the intervening years.

Perhaps you recognise yourself or the place you played as a youngster in these photos, or you might even spot the younger versions of your parents or grandparents.

1 . Matthew Street Matthew Street playground, Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1931, the year it opened after being presented by J.G. Graves Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Woodthorpe Ten Town Adventure Playground, Woodthorpe, in July 1972 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Adventure playground Pearl Street Adventure Playground, Sharrow, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Malcolm Shaw Photo Sales