With its lake, a former reservoir, at its heart, Crookes Valley Park is one of the most distinctive green spaces in Sheffield.

But sections of the wall surrounding the late are crumbling, with Sheffield Council looking at what it can do to fix the problem, with fences put up keeping people away from the edge.

The park has seen changes over the years, and for many years, visitors could hire rowing boats to take out and enjoy on the lake.

That facility has gone, but users of the park say the lake remains an important part of the venue, attracting large numbers of people on sunny days, and also when it sees snow.

We have put together a gallery of retro pictures showing how people have enjoyed the park over the years. It includes pictures from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and the 2000s, enjoying the playground, the lake and the grassy slopes.

The pictures tell the story of the popular park.

Take a look at the photos in the gallery below and see what memories they bring back.

21 nostalgic pictures show how Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, has changed over the years.

Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, boating lake. Windsurfing on the lake, August 1989

Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, boating lake People make full use of the lake and the park around. Boating, fishing, or just walking and watching, August 8, 1983