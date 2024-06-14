Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s only six weeks to go until Tramlines Festival returns to Sheffield.

From cool spaces within the woods to circus skills, Tramlines Festival has announced a programme for kids of all ages will be on offer at this year’s event.

Set to take place at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield from Friday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28, the designated family area, Into The Trees, will be bursting with activities for families to create, learn and be inspired by an immersive programme that promises to keep kids entertained, all day long.

Nestled in a secluded part of Hillsborough Park and surrounded by mature trees, Into The Trees will be its own little oasis, set apart from the livelier parts of the festival, making it the ideal location for the little ones - and the not-so-little ones.

Two young attendees enjoying Tramlines 2021 | Fanatic Live/Liv Williams

Into The Trees has been rebooted for 2024 thanks to a bigger partnership between Tramlines and the Leeds-based event company, Pop Up And Play. Specialising in creating cool spaces for kids and families, Pop Up And Play brings three new play zones to Tramlines which make for a summer holiday experience worth going out for.

The Craft Den will be the place to be for creative minds with a plethora of hands-on activities from tote bag colouring to making badges, friendship bracelets and puppets, plus a special Into The Trees mask-making station for kids to adorn as their own, unique festival attire.

The Treehouse Stage will provide all-round entertainment, with storytelling by the Hillsborough Book Shop, cartoon drawing, performances from Cirque Du Funk and street dancers So Damn Kreative, and the much-loved Tramlines Kids Rave.

The Spinning Top is hosted by circus entertainment specialists, Storm in a Teacup, and will offer kids the chance to try their hands at a whole manner of circus skills, stilt walking, and enjoy giant bubble displays from top-notch entertainers.

And if your kids still talk about the fun of the mud at last year’s festival, this year Lidl will be bringing along their Lidl Mudder zone for kids aged five to 12, giving them a taste of the 1-mile mud-fest. With Secret Agent Squeeze and Mini Everest obstacles and their famous smoothie bikes, this is guaranteed to keep the young ones entertained.

Festival organisers at Tramlines have also increased facilities for parents this year, now extending to two baby nursing areas for those all-important changes and feeds. They can be found within Into The Trees and in the nearby welfare area.

Paulo Nutini is one of the headliners at this year's Tramlines Festival 2024. | Submitted

This year, Tramlines has a line-up of over 100 performances, including Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, The Human League, The Charlatans, Bombay Bicycle Club and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Comedians Lucy Beamont, Angelos Epithemiou, Jon Richardson and many more will also bring the laughter. And least not, The Open Arms; a favourite hangout for accessible weird and wonderful entertainment, will welcome Barrioke with Shaun Williamson, Old Dirty Brasstards, ABBA Party and so much more.