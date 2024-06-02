Tramlines Sheffield: 45 fantastic photos show fans loving famous music festival over last decade

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st May 2024, 07:52 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 07:02 BST

It’s the biggest date in the Sheffield music calendar.

Thousands of music fans are gearing up for Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival next month, where performers ranging from The Human League to Jamie T will take to the stage.

We have put together a gallery of photos of festival-goers enjoying the event in the last decade

The pictures show fans at various different venues where the festival has taken place over the years, after it began in 2009.

Devonshire Green and the Ponderosa have been host to the once free-to-attend festival, but Tramlines has now found its home in Hillsborough Park.

So take a look at 45 great pictures below of joyous festival goers – and see how many people you recognise.

Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian

1. Tramlines 2022

Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian Photo: Dean Atkins

Fans at Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

2. Music fan

Fans at Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield

3. Tramlines

Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

4. Big crowd

Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield Photo: Dean Atkins

