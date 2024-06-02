Thousands of music fans are gearing up for Sheffield’s famous Tramlines music festival next month, where performers ranging from The Human League to Jamie T will take to the stage.

We have put together a gallery of photos of festival-goers enjoying the event in the last decade

The pictures show fans at various different venues where the festival has taken place over the years, after it began in 2009.

Devonshire Green and the Ponderosa have been host to the once free-to-attend festival, but Tramlines has now found its home in Hillsborough Park.

So take a look at 45 great pictures below of joyous festival goers – and see how many people you recognise.

Tramlines 2022 Fans at Tramlines 2022 Hillsborough park, Sheffield, Saturday, watching headliners Kasabian Photo: Dean Atkins