There are extra measures to protect Hillsborough Park this year

Organisers have outlined to residents how they plan to keep Hillsborough Park free from harm during Tramlines next month - and options are said to include cancelling days if it is deemed ‘dangerous’.

But some locals are still concerned about next month’s huge music festival, which caused major damage to the site last year because torrential rain and mass footfall stripped the grass away from the popular local beauty spot, leaving parts closed for weeks.

In a residents’ drop-in at the The Wednesday Tap, in Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, organisers described what would be done to stop a repeat of 2023, when the park was closed to the public throughout the school summer holidays.

One local councilor said options could include cancelling individual days if extreme weather was considered to make the event dangerous.

Heavy rain led damage to Hillsborough Park during last year’s Tramlines festival. Dean Atkins.

They said that July 2023 saw unprecedented levels of rain during and prior to the festival at Hillsborough Park, as Sheffield experienced its second wettest July on record with the Weston Park weather station recording 176mm (7 inches) of rain - more than double the 65mm national average.

They added: “As part of our well documented new land agreement, we have outlined a set of parameters to be put in place during the planning, build, live event and break days to ensure that all parties are happy with the current condition of the park.

“We are working in conjunction with Sheffield City Council and the Hillsborough Park team to ensure we’re aligned with our planned adverse weather mitigation. We will continue to develop the ground protection plans in consultation with the council to ensure it best mitigates the ground conditions leading up to the festival. “

Hillsborough Park as it appears now, after work was done to restore it. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

They also revealed that a residents only zone had been extended to include Carlton Road, Rockley Road, Hessle Road Ferriby Road, Ganton Road, Overton Road, Crofton Avenue, Dudley Road, Hillsborough Grove, Withens Avenue, Darwin Road, Marion Road and Harris Road.

And they said security for this year’s festival would have a particular focus on customer arrivals and departures to prevent anti-social behaviour occurring in Hillsborough.

Sheffield councillor for Hillsborough, Tony Mallinson, was among those who attended the drop-in, and said he was pleased the parking zone had been extended, but was concerned that there was still no movement on the festival’s ‘ no re-entry’ policy, which he says is the most commonly brought up issue.

He has told locals that no-one wanted a repeat of the damage to the park caused last year and a lot of work had been done to replace grass and improve drainage.

He added: “There are plans to provide much better protection to the grass in the event of wet ground or persistent rain, with the option of cancelling the event if it is considered dangerous to proceed.

“Our survey, last year, showed our community to be very evenly split on the benefits/detriments of Tramlines. Whatever your opinion, I believe credit can be given overall for the event being operated in a highly professional manner with a great deal of thought put into protecting the community from negative impacts. Given the scale, there will always be some.

“Clearly the decision to proceed last year, particularly on the Sunday, was the wrong one in hindsight and had major repercussions for the community. I believe that lessons have been learnt from this.”

He said it was Important for residents to feed back to Tramlines any issues or comments, with a telephone number to call published on residents’ information that is delivered to nearby addresses.

The Star spoke to users of Hillsborough Park to ask if they were worried about the festival causing damage again this year. Views were mixed.

Ron Smith, from Hillsborough, said he was not worried. He said: “It looked a mess, but they certainly put some effort into it, replacing the grass. I think they've made a really good job of it again. I know it took a lot of time, but they certainly did it, so I’ve no objection to it at all.”

Ron Smith felt a good job had been done of restoring the park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Wendy Burgin, of Malin Bridge, said: “It did look a mess but they did put it all right. As you can see, it all looks good. It was a terrible mess after though. People couldn’t use it. Children couldn’t use it, so perhaps that is a problem for people with kids, but they have put it right. It brings a bit of life to Hillsborough and it’s attended well. I think it will be all right.”

Scott Hoole, of Hillsborough, said he thought potentially it could leave the park in a bad state again. He said: “Obviously I was aware of the damage it could cause last year and the fact that they had to give it so many months to repair it, so I guess there is that potential that I’m worried that they night cause damage again coming back.”

Milly Bastiani feels Tramlines brings a lot to Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Milly Bastiani, of Wharncliffe Side: “I’m not worried. I think it’s just a learning curve. Tramlines is still relatively new to the city and it’s really good for the city, and it’s good for local businesses and the young people here. I think we just adapt. It will be great.”

Whitney Sills-Trotter, of Hillsborough, said: “I just hope that it isn’t the same as last year, because for a three day festival, it was a long time before it was sorted. And as a parent, it was a long time. I know there are other places to take children but the park is the main one. It’s a free area and it was just so disappointing that that was how it was left. Hopefully there are measures in place this year so it won’t be the same as last year.”

Nikki Lucas, of Oughtibridge, said: “I think I’m a little concerned, as a citizen would be, with regards to having the space back afterwards. But I think the money it brings in, and the fun it is for everyone...I can’t see a problem with it really.”