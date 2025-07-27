It’s been a meteoric rise to success for The Reytons, who through word-of-mouth and with no record label backing have a number one album and a string of critically acclaimed shows under their belts.
Now, they can add headlining Sheffield’s biggest music festival to their list after the climactic performance on Saturday of Tramlines 2025.
These pictures from photographer Dean Atkins show how the audience came alive with belting lyrics and flares to welcome the four lads from Rotherham to the park.
See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery below.
Read more: 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Hillsborough Park for Tramlines 2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.