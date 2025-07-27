Tramlines 2025: 16 pictures where Hillsborough Park was Disneyland for The Reytons' headliner show on Saturday

Four ‘kids off the estate’ took to the stage in Hillsborough Park last night for one of the standout performances of Tramlines 2025.

It’s been a meteoric rise to success for The Reytons, who through word-of-mouth and with no record label backing have a number one album and a string of critically acclaimed shows under their belts.

Now, they can add headlining Sheffield’s biggest music festival to their list after the climactic performance on Saturday of Tramlines 2025.

These pictures from photographer Dean Atkins show how the audience came alive with belting lyrics and flares to welcome the four lads from Rotherham to the park.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery below.

1. The Reytons at Tramlines Festival 2025

2. The Reytons at Tramlines Festival 2025

3. The Reytons at Tramlines Festival 2025

4. The Reytons at Tramlines Festival 2025

