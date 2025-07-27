It’s been a meteoric rise to success for The Reytons, who through word-of-mouth and with no record label backing have a number one album and a string of critically acclaimed shows under their belts.

Now, they can add headlining Sheffield’s biggest music festival to their list after the climactic performance on Saturday of Tramlines 2025.

These pictures from photographer Dean Atkins show how the audience came alive with belting lyrics and flares to welcome the four lads from Rotherham to the park.

See if you can spot anyone you know in our gallery below.

1 . The Reytons at Tramlines Festival 2025 Photographer Dean Atkins was on hand to capture fans having a blast at The Reytons' headliner performance on Saturday at Tramlines 2025. | S70 Media Photo Sales

