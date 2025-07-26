Hillsborough Park is buzzing again as tens of thousands of people descend of Sheffield for the annual music festival.

A day of music acts curated by Pulp was capped with the band themselves returning for their long awaited homecoming gig.

Fans couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere on such a balmy summer night, and photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture the scenes.

Here are 17 photos from the first day of Tramlines capturing friend groups, barmy outfits and local celebrities.

1 . 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans enjoying the summer on the first day of Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black Tie Photography Photo Sales

2 . 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans enjoying the summer on the first day of Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black Tie Photography Photo Sales

3 . 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025 Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans enjoying the summer on the first day of Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black Tie Photography Photo Sales