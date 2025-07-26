Tramlines 2025: 17 photos of fans out making the most of summer on Friday in Hillsborough Park

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:50 BST

Here are 17 photos of fans making the most of summer at the first night at Tramlines 2025.

Hillsborough Park is buzzing again as tens of thousands of people descend of Sheffield for the annual music festival.

A day of music acts curated by Pulp was capped with the band themselves returning for their long awaited homecoming gig.

Fans couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere on such a balmy summer night, and photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture the scenes.

Here are 17 photos from the first day of Tramlines capturing friend groups, barmy outfits and local celebrities.

See more: 10 photos of cheering fans and Common People from Pulp’s performance at Tramlines 2025

Review: I went to Pulp's homecoming at Tramlines 2025 and it was a love letter to Sheffield

1. 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025

2. 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025

3. 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025

4. 17 photos of fans from Friday at Tramlines Festival 2025

