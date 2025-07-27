Tramlines 2025: 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Hillsborough Park

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST

We can’t get enough of these photos from Saturday at Tramlines 2025 of fans, families and friends out celebrating in fancy dress.

Hillsborough Park is buzzing again as tens of thousands of people descend on Sheffield for the annual music festival.

Saturday (July 26) was the busiest day yet after an all day celebration ahead of The Reytons playing their headliner set.

The weekend brought out many fans sillier side, and photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture the scenes of fancy dress and summery fun.

Here are 31 photos from the second day of Tramlines 2025 capturing friend groups, barmy outfits and sweeping crowds.

Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans, families and friends enjoying Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025.

Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
