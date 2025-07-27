Hillsborough Park is buzzing again as tens of thousands of people descend on Sheffield for the annual music festival.
Saturday (July 26) was the busiest day yet after an all day celebration ahead of The Reytons playing their headliner set.
The weekend brought out many fans sillier side, and photographer Errol Edwards was on hand to capture the scenes of fancy dress and summery fun.
Here are 31 photos from the second day of Tramlines 2025 capturing friend groups, barmy outfits and sweeping crowds.
1. 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Tramlines 2025
Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans, families and friends enjoying Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black tie Photography
2. 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Tramlines 2025
Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans, families and friends enjoying Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black tie Photography
3. 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Tramlines 2025
Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans, families and friends enjoying Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black tie Photography
4. 31 more photos of fancy dress and families from Saturday at Tramlines 2025
Photographer Errol Edwards captured these pictures of fans, families and friends enjoying Saturday at Tramlines Festival 2025. | Errol Edwards Black tie Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.