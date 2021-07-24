Tickets go on sale for charity fashion show in Sheffield

Models on the catwalk at Runway Idol 2018, Sheffield's charity fashion show.

Runway Idol will take place at Hillsborough Stadium, and will be hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield presenter, Becky Measures, on Friday September 24.

Proceeds from the fashion show will go to Sheffield MIND and The UK Sepsis Trust.

Tickets are on sale now for £10 each, which will include a free drink on arrival.

Runway Idol is hoping to have it's most diverse cast of models yet.

James Clarke, events organiser, said: "I am so excited to launch our 2021 tickets sales. Charities have been among the hardest hit over the past 16 months, so I can't wait for Sheffield to come together to have a fun evening in aid of Sheffield MIND and The UK Sepsis Trust. There's lots of special moments in store. See you there!"

The show will feature some of the biggest brands in fashion including Couture Club and Diesel, plus local brands Reece Ford Suit Hire, Surreal, Heaven's Watch and many more.

There will be three live performances during the show, including one from an up-and-coming local singer who is currently working with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Eliot Kennedy.

Auditions are still taking place at Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road, so if you’re interested in strutting your stuff on the catwalk, email three recent photos to [email protected] to apply.

You must be over 18 to model and the deadline for auditions is July 25. Runway are hoping to find our most diverse cast yet and are looking for models of different ages, sizes, and ethnicities.