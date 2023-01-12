The ‘Sheffield page of the popular Reddit’ social media site is a terrific community for getting recommendations for things to do, places to eat or to just discuss all things Sheffield. Recently, one user asked for the city’s best alcohol free activities, this is what was suggested.

Showroom Cinema has been recommended as one of Sheffield's best alcohol free activities.

Over the course of Monday, January 9, the poster received a number of recommendations. Many users recommended cinema trips, with Showroom Cinema on Paternoster Row being named specifically because it’s “always a good shout”.

Others had more unusual suggestions, with one commenter recommending “Sit on Dev Green and make really outrageous back stories up about the people who walk past you. If you do it with the right person it's quite funny and also completely free of charge, unless you park your car”.

Simulation Station offers a brand new experience for racing fans in the Steel City

One person suggested the new sim racing game shop, Simulation Station, which offers an experience pitting friends against one another as they race to the chequred flag on full sim racing rigs. Another recommended axe throwing at Valhalla in the Sheaf Bank Business Park.

Paradise Falls mini golf at Centertainment, the National Video Game Museum, Treehouse board game cafe and pottery painting at Fired Arts on Ecclesall Road were all recommended by one commenter well-versed in the alcohol free options Sheffield has to offer. For people who don’t mind a bit of travel, the same person recommended Retrodome in Barnsley and Mayfield Alpacas in Ringinglow.

