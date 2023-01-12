With places like Kelham Island and West Street appearing to be the popular places to go in Sheffield for an evening activity, it can be hard to find suggestions for fun alcohol free things to do with your friends, which is why one ‘Redditor’ on the Sheffield page asked the online community “Best alcohol free activities in Sheffield on a weeknight?”
Over the course of Monday, January 9, the poster received a number of recommendations. Many users recommended cinema trips, with Showroom Cinema on Paternoster Row being named specifically because it’s “always a good shout”.
Others had more unusual suggestions, with one commenter recommending “Sit on Dev Green and make really outrageous back stories up about the people who walk past you. If you do it with the right person it's quite funny and also completely free of charge, unless you park your car”.
One person suggested the new sim racing game shop, Simulation Station, which offers an experience pitting friends against one another as they race to the chequred flag on full sim racing rigs. Another recommended axe throwing at Valhalla in the Sheaf Bank Business Park.
Paradise Falls mini golf at Centertainment, the National Video Game Museum, Treehouse board game cafe and pottery painting at Fired Arts on Ecclesall Road were all recommended by one commenter well-versed in the alcohol free options Sheffield has to offer. For people who don’t mind a bit of travel, the same person recommended Retrodome in Barnsley and Mayfield Alpacas in Ringinglow.
A final commenter recommended climbing and bouldering, though didn’t provide a location, an indoor skate park in Kelham, which is “learner friendly”, and escape rooms, of which Sheffield certainly has a lot. There will certainly be more options added to the post over the coming days, as Sheffield’s online community works to organise the poster’s to-do list of non-alcoholic activities.