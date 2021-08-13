Things to do Sheffield: Festival on the Square releases full line up of free film screenings
Festival On The Square, the brand new immersive festival celebrating the best of Sheffield, has unveiled its exciting free film screening schedule, curated by Showroom Cinema, ahead of its opening next week.
Showcasing Sheffield' s creative arts scene, Festival On The Square will be screening films from Showroom’s long-term, local festival partners ShAFF and DocFest.
The full programme has now been revealed, with everything from Yorkshire classics like Kes, through to cinematic wonders including The Third Man, and family-favourites such as The Lion King, Hidden Figures, Back to the Future and Inside Out.
The film schedule, commencing on Monday, August 16 and ending on Friday, August 27, will include a morning, afternoon and evening showing along with either a 60 minute film feature from the ShAFF collection or Northern Shorts from DocFest.
The festival will showcase the cream of the crop of Sheffield’s creative arts scene, playing host to live art installations, blockbuster film screenings curated by Showroom Cinema, a series of shows curated by Sheffield Theatres, live entertainment and circus skills, as well as interactive workshops supported by some of the city’s best food and drink traders.
Festival On The Square will be catered by local bars and restaurants, with an onsite coffee cart from HYGGE and ice cream van from Granellis.
Throughout the festival, live music will be on hand to keep festival-goers entertained, with a plethora of professional street performers including Leona Jørgensen, semi-finalist from The Voice.
It will be held in the city centre, with the theatre programme on the final weekend held right outside the world-famous Crucible and Lyceum Theatres.
Here is the full film schedule:
Monday August 16
Morning (11am) - Moana (PG) - 113 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Matilda (U) - 102 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Young Frankenstein (PG) - 106 mins
Tuesday August 17
Morning (11am)- Inside Out (U) - 102 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Hidden Figures (PG) - 127 mins
Wednesday August 18
Morning (11am) - The Cameraman (U) - 78 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Mulan (U) - 120 minutes
Evening (7.30pm)- The Third Man (PG) - 108 mins (TBC)
Thursday August 19
Morning (11am) - Song of the Sea (PG) - 94 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (2pm) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)
Evening (7.30pm) - Groundhog Day - 101 minutes
Friday August 20
Morning (11am) - Toy Story (PG) - 81 mins
Afternoon (2pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - The Princess Bride (PG) - 98 mins
Saturday August 21
Morning (10.30am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins
Afternoon (3pm)- Spider-man into the spider-verse (PG) - 116 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Jurassic Park (PG) - 128 mins
Sunday August 22
Morning (11am) - Coco (PG) - 105 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Up (PG) - 96 mins
Evening (6.30pm) - Mamma Mia (PG) - 110 mins
Monday August 23
Morning (11am) - Missing Link (U) - 93 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Fantastic Mr Fox (PG) - 87 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Rear Window (PG) - 115 mins
Tuesday August 24
Morning (11am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Singin' In the Rain (U) 103 mins
Evening (7.30pm) - Sister Act (PG) - 103 mins (TBC)
Wednesday August 25
Morning (11am) - The Secret of Kells (U) - 78 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (2pm) - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) - 105 min
Evening (7.30pm) - Life of Pi (PG) - 127 mins
Thursday August 26
Morning (11am) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins
Afternoon (2pm) - Amazing Grace (U) - 87 mins (TBC)
Evening (7.30pm) - Kes (PG) - 113 mins
Friday August 27
Morning (11am) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)
Afternoon (3pm) - The Truman Show (PG) - 103 mins.
Monday August 30
Morning (10am)- Up (PG) - 96 mins
Afternoon (12.30pm) - Spiderman into the Spiderverse (PG) - 116 mins
Afternoon (3pm)- Back to the Future (PG)- 116 mins
Evening (5.30pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins
Evening (8pm)- Jurassic Park (PG) - 128 minutes