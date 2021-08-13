Showcasing Sheffield' s creative arts scene, Festival On The Square will be screening films from Showroom’s long-term, local festival partners ShAFF and DocFest.

The full programme has now been revealed, with everything from Yorkshire classics like Kes, through to cinematic wonders including The Third Man, and family-favourites such as The Lion King, Hidden Figures, Back to the Future and Inside Out.

The film schedule, commencing on Monday, August 16 and ending on Friday, August 27, will include a morning, afternoon and evening showing along with either a 60 minute film feature from the ShAFF collection or Northern Shorts from DocFest.

The festival will showcase the cream of the crop of Sheffield’s creative arts scene, playing host to live art installations, blockbuster film screenings curated by Showroom Cinema, a series of shows curated by Sheffield Theatres, live entertainment and circus skills, as well as interactive workshops supported by some of the city’s best food and drink traders.

Festival On The Square will be catered by local bars and restaurants, with an onsite coffee cart from HYGGE and ice cream van from Granellis.

Throughout the festival, live music will be on hand to keep festival-goers entertained, with a plethora of professional street performers including Leona Jørgensen, semi-finalist from The Voice.

It will be held in the city centre, with the theatre programme on the final weekend held right outside the world-famous Crucible and Lyceum Theatres.

Here is the full film schedule:

Monday August 16

Morning (11am) - Moana (PG) - 113 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Matilda (U) - 102 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - Young Frankenstein (PG) - 106 mins

Tuesday August 17

Morning (11am)- Inside Out (U) - 102 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - Hidden Figures (PG) - 127 mins

Wednesday August 18

Morning (11am) - The Cameraman (U) - 78 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Mulan (U) - 120 minutes

Evening (7.30pm)- The Third Man (PG) - 108 mins (TBC)

Thursday August 19

Morning (11am) - Song of the Sea (PG) - 94 mins (TBC)

Afternoon (2pm) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)

Evening (7.30pm) - Groundhog Day - 101 minutes

Friday August 20

Morning (11am) - Toy Story (PG) - 81 mins

Afternoon (2pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - The Princess Bride (PG) - 98 mins

Saturday August 21

Morning (10.30am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins

Afternoon (3pm)- Spider-man into the spider-verse (PG) - 116 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - Jurassic Park (PG) - 128 mins

Sunday August 22

Morning (11am) - Coco (PG) - 105 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Up (PG) - 96 mins

Evening (6.30pm) - Mamma Mia (PG) - 110 mins

Monday August 23

Morning (11am) - Missing Link (U) - 93 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Fantastic Mr Fox (PG) - 87 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - Rear Window (PG) - 115 mins

Tuesday August 24

Morning (11am) - The Lion King (PG) - 88 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Singin' In the Rain (U) 103 mins

Evening (7.30pm) - Sister Act (PG) - 103 mins (TBC)

Wednesday August 25

Morning (11am) - The Secret of Kells (U) - 78 mins (TBC)

Afternoon (2pm) - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) - 105 min

Evening (7.30pm) - Life of Pi (PG) - 127 mins

Thursday August 26

Morning (11am) - Raya & the Last Dragon (U) - 117 mins

Afternoon (2pm) - Amazing Grace (U) - 87 mins (TBC)

Evening (7.30pm) - Kes (PG) - 113 mins

Friday August 27

Morning (11am) - Paddington (U) - 95 mins (TBC)

Afternoon (3pm) - The Truman Show (PG) - 103 mins.

Monday August 30

Morning (10am)- Up (PG) - 96 mins

Afternoon (12.30pm) - Spiderman into the Spiderverse (PG) - 116 mins

Afternoon (3pm)- Back to the Future (PG)- 116 mins

Evening (5.30pm)- Labyrinth (PG) - 101 mins