These are the top events happening in Sheffield next week from RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour to Gorilla Riot

There is plenty to keep Sheffielders entertained next week, with everything from theatre and live music to comedy and sports events – here are the top performances and events happening in the city:

Anna Karenina – This retelling of Tolstoy’s masterpiece about a Russian socialite who causes a scandal in St Petersburg is being performed at The Crucible on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday next week. Tickets start from £15.

The four finalists from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two are pictured. They are (left to right) Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney.

Performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, based on Mark Haddon’s modern classic novel are taking place at The Lyceum every day from February 15-19. Tickets start from £15.

At the O2 Academy, hard rock groups Gorilla Riot and Doomsday Outlaw will be performing on February 19 – tickets are £16.90.

For all you dancing queens – over at the Leadmill, you’ll find an ABBA themed Valentine’s party on February 15 for just £6 entry. An evening of stories, jokes and poems from writer, poet and TV and film producer Henry Normal is in store on February 16, with ticekts from £13.50.

Glaswegian blues-rock band King King will play at the Leadmill on February 19 and tickets are £28. Impressionist, satirist and funnyman Matt Forde will perform the following day.

There’s lots to choose from at Sheffield City Hall – the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 tour will feature season winner Lawrence Chaney alongside Bimini Bon-Boulash, A'Whora, and many more queens. For younger audiences, Fireman Sam Saves the Circus, will provide an all singing and dancing action packed show on February 15.

The first album from songwriter and producer Eliot Kennedy ‘A Yacht Named Sue’ will be brought to life at the City Hall ballroom on February 18, and stand up comedy night The Last Laugh will take place on February 19.