YouTuber turned rapper KSI performed at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on February 10, as part of his third tour, All Over the Place.

KSI’s debut album Dissimulation, was released in 2020, followed by All Over the Place last year. The setlist featured songs from the artist’s second alum, including The Moment, No Time and Really Love.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, also performed his single Lamborghini, and Down Like That from the Dissimulation album.

The Sheffield gig was sold out, and KSI performed with energy and passion to hundreds of happy fans.

Many fans took to Twitter after the gig to say how much they enjoyed it. Michael Smallwood tweeted: “@KSI my little teeny bopper 12yr old son had a cracking bounce from start to finish at your gig in Sheffield last night, cheers pal.”

Another Tweeted: “Cheers for a laugh and a sing in Sheffield tonight watched you for many years keep up the great work.”

KSI performs during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London. Ian West/PA Wire

But others were shocked by how little time KSI actually spent on stage – one KSI fan account tweeted: “I’ve been in Sheffield for 13 hours just to see 50 minutes of @KSI …. same again tomorrow!”

Another fan, called Ellie, said she queued for 2 and a half hours to get a spot at the front barrier. She tweeted: “Let’s not talk about the set length but ksi you did well.”

She added: “You coming back out for the rest of the sheffield show or nah? not even an hour?”, while others suggested KSI’s performance lasted only 40 minutes, and Sam Williams tweeted: “It’s a scam.”

The 28 year old rapper rose to fame making comedy style and gaming videos on YouTube in the 2010s, and now has more than 23 million subscribers.

His All Over the Place tour will take him across the UK and Europe, with dates in Dublin, Exeter, Cardiff, Manchester, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo and Amsterdam sold out.