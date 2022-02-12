BritBox: Streaming service adds Sheffield nuclear apocalypse drama Threads to site, and quickly removes it

Threads won four BAFTAs and is renowned for its brutal and realistic portrayal of a nuclear fallout.

Journalist Kate Bevan tweeted a screenshot of a recently deleted tweet by BritBox UK which stated that Sheffield-set drama Threads was available to stream on the site.

In the original tweet, BritBox UK stated: “The classic 1984 drama series #Threads is now streaming on BritBox. This bleak and unsettling film was the first of its kind to depict a unclear war and was nominated for 7 BAFTAs (and won 4 of them).

"Tell us about your experience of watching Threads."

Journalist Kate Bevan noticed that BritBox UK had quickly deleted this tweet.

In her own tweet, Bevan said: “Britbox has deleted this tweet, which is probably just as well, because this doesn't feel like great timing.”

Threads explored the effects of a nuclear holocaust on Sheffield following a Soviet strike, and is renowned for its brutally realistic and horrifying approach.

Many on social media suggested poor timing on behalf of BritBox for releasing a show based on the fallout from a Soviet nuclear attack at the same as tensions with Russia are flaring over the Ukraine crisis.

Threads is shown under the coming soon section on BritBox UK

One Twitter user wrote: “Threads going onto Britbox just in time for actual World War Three is fantastic brand synergy.”

Another tweeted: “Was browsing @BritBox_UK and spotted that #Threads is coming soon on there, ironic given the current Russia/Ukraine situation...

Be afraid, be very afraid.”

In the real world, tensions between the UK and Russia have been strained recently as fears over a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow. More than 100,000 Russian troops have gathered along the Ukraine, border and on February 11 the foreign office told all Brits to leave Ukraine immediately.

Threads was filmed in Sheffield in the 1980s during the Cold War.

In a reply to the original BritBox tweet, Samuel Wilkinson wrote: “I can safely say Threads is the most terrifying piece of television I have ever watched. Or film for that matter. Written incredibly well, from the build up to the final end. Probably so horrifying because it could actually happen.”