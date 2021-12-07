Earlier today it was revealed that Dan Walker would not be joining the tour, despite making it to the quarter finals of the competition.

But the line up of those who will be taking part has now been revealed, ahead of the semi-finals taking place this weekend.

Currently left in the competition are: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu; Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice; and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What celebrities and professional dancers will be on the Strictly tour?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice; Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec; AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will all hit the road from January next year for all 33 shows, including two in Sheffield.

They will be joined by last series’ competitor Max George who will return to the dance floor for the live tour, now dancing with Katya Jones.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour is coming to Sheffield Utilita Arena in 2022 and the celebrities and dancers have now been announced, including Rose Ayling-Ellis and Tilly Ramsay.

Professional dancers Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal will also be taking part in the tour, which features live music from the Strictly singers and band.

What judges will be on the Strictly tour and who is the host?

It was previously announced that Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli would be on the judging panel for the 2022 Strictly tour, along with new tour host Janette Manrara.

Tonioli pulled out of the current series of the BBC programme due to uncertainty around Covid travel restrictions between the UK and the US.

Janette Manrara will be hosting the Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2022, alongside judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

He is currently based in the US, where he is also a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars.

However, Tonioli will be on the panel for the live shows in Sheffield in February.

What have the celebrities said about the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series.”

Sara Davies said: “I loved my Strictly experience - it was my absolute dream to take part in and, as viewers saw, I wasn't quite ready for it to end. Going on tour will give me the chance to dance with Aljaž again - who has told me what an amazing experience it is. To meet the fans and perform in from of a live audience - will be the icing on the cake for me - I can't wait!"

Max George said: “I’m buzzing to be invited to join the Strictly tour. I know how exciting it is to perform in front the huge arena audiences – it’s incredible. And this time I get to dance with Katya (who’s a fave of mine) – roll on January, it’s gonna be sick!!!”

AJ Odudu said: “Going on the Strictly tour is a fantastic opportunity. I’ll get to dance again and relive some of my favourite routines in front of huge live arena audiences. Just get me on the dance floor!”

Tilly Ramsay said: “‘Taking part in Strictly over the last 10 weeks was the best! A life changing experience where I learnt to dance and made friends for life. I’m so excited to now have the opportunity to be a part of the Strictly tour. I’m going to take all the fun from the TV studio to the venues around the country and I can’t wait to dance with a real live audience! See you there!’

Rhys Stephenson said: “I cannot think of a better way to start the New Year! It will be fantastic to get my dancing shoes back on after Christmas and perform live in all those iconic venues.”

John Whaite said: “I’m so excited to continue this sparkling journey with Johannes on the Strictly tour! More sheer tops, more spray tans and more tight trousers? Yes please!”

The show is coming to Sheffield Utilita Arena on Tuesday, February 1 and Wednesday, February 2.