Janette will preside over proceedings at 33 FAB-U-LOUS 2022 Strictly Come Dancing live Arena Tour shows across the country in January and February.

She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for this tour, arriving at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on February 1 and 2, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now at www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

The celebrity line-up has yet to be announced but fans of Sheffield-based BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker will no doubt be hoping to see him and partner Nadiya Bychkova with their famous lobster claws!

What can you expect on the Strictly Live Tour?

The former Strictly professional dancer and new co-host of BBC Two show Strictly: It Takes Two said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It’s a dream come true.

“It’s been two years since the last tour, so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We’ve been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we’re finally back.

“The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines!

“And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can’t wait, I’ve really missed it!”

The live show will also be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Producers say Arena audiences are in for a real treat as they enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment, showcasing all the amazing choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for.

Arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.