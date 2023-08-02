Car enthusiasts can take some of the biggest brands in the electric vehicle industry for a spin at an event at Meadowhall.

emotorexpo North is set to pit stop at Meadowhall, bringing together some of the world’s leading automotive brands in a six-day, free-to-visit event. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and personal whilst learning more about electric vehicles – and can even get the chance to take some for a spin.

The expo, between August 8 to 13, will bring together some of the best electric and hybrid vehicles available, as well as a number of cars not currently on the UK market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically designed to actively help visitors navigate the rapid changes in the new car market in a relaxed, accessible, and convenient environment, visitors will have the opportunity to ask experts questions, see the incredible technology for themselves, and talk through the various options available on the market.

Most Popular

emotorexpo North is coming to Meadowhall with a free-to-attend six day event, bringing together some of the world’s leading automotive brands.

From small city run-arounds to motorway cruisers, luxury saloons to sports vehicles, participating manufacturers displaying a range of vehicles will include Polestar, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Volkswagen, Renault and Jeep.

A ‘test drive zone’ will enable visitors to not just view the vehicles, but to experience electric power first hand by getting behind the wheel and taking one for a spin. The new Jeep Avenger – the European car of the year – will be one of the cars available for visitors to try during the shows.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “The expo is a great opportunity for local car enthusiasts of all ages, to come along and be immersed in the incredible technological advancements within the electric vehicle market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sustainability is really important to us and we’re always looking for new experiences to bring to the centre. As the electric vehicle market booms, it’s the perfect time to get clued up on what is on offer – or just have the chance to see some of the world’s most impressive e-vehicles up close.”

Graeme Carver, emotorexpo creator, said: “We’re really excited to bring a new, free show to Meadowhall. The centre was the perfect venue due to its excellent public transport links as well as a huge choice of places for visitors to eat, drink and relax.

“During lockdown, we were overwhelmed by the range of options coming onto the market, so we designed the show to encourage people to come and see for themselves and consider the best options for them.”

The expo will be set up within the centre’s main outdoor car park on the upper level from 10am - 7pm every day, apart from Sunday when it will conclude at 5pm.