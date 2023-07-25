News you can trust since 1887
Kick off the summer holidays by watching the sunset at the zoo in this one-time event.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, at Auckley, near Doncaster, is hosting a one-off Sunset Safari on Saturday, August 5, which will show the zoo in a whole new light this summer.

The Sunset Safari will be included in the price of a day entry ticket, and will offer visitors the chance to listen to tales of the park’s animals, watch the newborn sea lion pups enjoying an evening dip, and explore the park as the sun sets over the rolling hills of Yorkshire.

There will also be live entertainment between 4.30pm – 8.30pm, with the park shutting later at 9.30pm.

    Chief executive John Minion said: “The Sunset Safari will be a truly magical experience for visitors. When you are watching and listening to the animals at sunset it is easy to forget where you are. It should be a special start to summer – one to treasure.”

    The following week of the Sunset Safari will see the start of the Wild Live Summer concerts, which will take place every Saturday night during the holidays. On August 12 the concerts will kick off with the Vamps, followed by a 'What’s Love Got TO Do With It' Tina Turner tribute night on August 19, Olly Murs’ 'Marry Me Tour' on August 26, and Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue on September 2.

    Concert goers can also take advantage of discounted tickets to spend the day at YWP before the concert.

    Mr Minion added: "Wild Live is an unmissable part of the season that brings together nature enthusiasts and music lovers for an evening of entertainment while supporting the park’s vital conservation efforts. We are confident this is going to be our best summer ever.”

    Yorkshire Wildlife Park offers a walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals on its 175-acre site. Visitors can also enjoy a stay at the Hex Wildlife Hotel.

    Tickets for the summer events are available at: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/

