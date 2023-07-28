Sheffield Train Station will soon play host to a number of street food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities.

A collection of city event organisers have joined forces to announce a new family-friendly street food market and live music event outside Sheffield Train Station.

SoundBite Market will host its debut across the weekend of August 5 - 6, showcasing six Sheffield-based street food vendors, a stage with live music from up-and-coming artists, as well as a licensed bar, coffee from Motore Café, and family activities. The event is free to attend and runs from noon to 10pm on both days.

The team includes those behind the multi-venue dance music festival, Skyline; Ciaron Elm, organiser of Woodseats Live and Chris Hanson, chef and founder of Blend Kitchen, and will all lend their expertise to the new event.

A mock-up of what Soundbite Market will look like outside Sheffield Train Station on August 5 - 6.

Skyline and SoundBite organiser, Phil McCue, said: “This has been one we’ve been planning for a while and we’re unbelievably excited to get it announced.

“SoundBite will showcase the best of Sheffield, with incredible independent food vendors and local musicians taking over the train station concourse to offer something completely new.”

Simon Tomlinson, of Skyline and SoundBite, added: “We’ve brought on board Ciaron Elm, the mind behind Woodseats Live and Heeley & Meersbrook Live to curate a line-up of the finest Steel City talent to keep people entertained over two days of phenomenal local food and drink.”

Organisers Phil McCue and Simon Tomlinson

Chris Hanson will draw on his decades of experience in the food industry, most recently running the award-winning café and restaurant Blend Kitchen, to help represent the diversity in the Steel City’s food scene.

If the first event is a success, the team hope to run the event as a monthly staple on the Sheffield events calendar. They plan to give back to Sheffield communities through the event and are looking to link up with organisations across the city.

Skyline’s Simon Tomlinson said: “One of the key things for SoundBite is looking at how we can give back to Sheffield and offer opportunities to underrepresented communities.”

Music artists lined-up for the event so far includes Belfast-born Theresa Terzonie; singer songwriter Selina Lee, alternative artist Kier, and Yorkshire-born Daz Cadwallander.

