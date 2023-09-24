Some of them will make you laugh – some may leave you puzzled.
Either way, the names of this selection of Sheffield businesses and street names show some of the names in the city that are often talking points among those who see them for the first time.
So many streets and businesses have completely unexceptional names – but every so often a sign catches the eye that is bound to raise a smile or trigger a double-take.
Here are 10 of the funniest roads and shops in Sheffield.
1. Pictured at Common Side Walkley are the England band
The Pukka Pies-sponsored England Band outside New Cod On The Block at Commonside, Sheffield. It's been open for more than a decade now but this chippy at Commonside must have one of the best shop names in Sheffield - plus its food has an excellent reputation. Photo: Steve Parkin
2. Letsby Avenue
Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod. Photo: Google
3. Wok This Way
Wok This Way, a Chinese takeaway on Howard Road in Walkley that is part of a Yorkshire-wide chain, immediately brings to mind the hit rap-rock song Walk This Way by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. There is another Sheffield takeaway called Wok This Way in Ranmoor. Photo: Google
4. Plumper's Road
There used to be a pub called the Plumpers Inn near this spot in Tinsley. Photo: Google