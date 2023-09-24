News you can trust since 1887
Our gallery shows some of shop and place names in Sheffield which will have you looking twiceOur gallery shows some of shop and place names in Sheffield which will have you looking twice
Sheffield place names: 10 bizarre and funny Sheffield place names that make people look twice

Some of them will make you laugh – some may leave you puzzled.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Either way, the names of this selection of Sheffield businesses and street names show some of the names in the city that are often talking points among those who see them for the first time.

So many streets and businesses have completely unexceptional names – but every so often a sign catches the eye that is bound to raise a smile or trigger a double-take.

Here are 10 of the funniest roads and shops in Sheffield.

The Pukka Pies-sponsored England Band outside New Cod On The Block at Commonside, Sheffield. It's been open for more than a decade now but this chippy at Commonside must have one of the best shop names in Sheffield - plus its food has an excellent reputation.

The Pukka Pies-sponsored England Band outside New Cod On The Block at Commonside, Sheffield. It's been open for more than a decade now but this chippy at Commonside must have one of the best shop names in Sheffield - plus its food has an excellent reputation. Photo: Steve Parkin

Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod.

Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod. Photo: Google

Wok This Way, a Chinese takeaway on Howard Road in Walkley that is part of a Yorkshire-wide chain, immediately brings to mind the hit rap-rock song Walk This Way by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. There is another Sheffield takeaway called Wok This Way in Ranmoor.

Wok This Way, a Chinese takeaway on Howard Road in Walkley that is part of a Yorkshire-wide chain, immediately brings to mind the hit rap-rock song Walk This Way by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. There is another Sheffield takeaway called Wok This Way in Ranmoor. Photo: Google

There used to be a pub called the Plumpers Inn near this spot in Tinsley.

There used to be a pub called the Plumpers Inn near this spot in Tinsley. Photo: Google

