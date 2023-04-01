News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's most unusual street names - and the surprising history behind them

What’s in a name? All sorts, if the streets of the Steel City are anything to go by.

By Lee Peace
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

From prominent families to long-gone landmarks and archaic phrases, road signs in the city reference many things that won’t be apparent to everyday passers-by. Here are the illuminating stories behind the names of 11 Sheffield streets.

Sheffield's street names are rich in history.

Sheffield's street names are rich in history.

Several explanations have been offered but the most likely is that the name comes from the old practice of snigging a load up a hill - bringing it up a bit at a time, or giving it some kind of additional help, with a pole under the rear wheels, or with a secondary horse which was known as a snig horse.

Snig Hill

Snig Hill

These streets in Lowedges commemorate the exploits of three brothers, members of the Kirke family of Greenhill Hall, who left Sheffield, crossed the Atlantic, and led an expedition that captured Quebec from the French in 1629. Two of them, David and Lewis, were knighted.

Atlantic Crescent/Drive/Road/Walk/Way

Atlantic Crescent/Drive/Road/Walk/Way

Mulehouse Road is near the route of the old Racker Way, the bridle path from Sheffield to Stannington, along which mules used to carry goods. The assumption is that somewhere nearby there was a mule house, where the animals were fed and watered.

Mulehouse Road, Crookes

Mulehouse Road, Crookes

