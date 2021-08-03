Sheffield cocktail bar hosting special party - for dozens of sausage dogs! Here's how you can attend
A Sheffield cocktail bar is hosting a special party – but the VIP guests will all be pampered pooches!
Pup Up Cafe: Dachshund Edition takes over Revolucion de Cuba on Mappin Street in Sheffield city centre on September 19.
The company says its events often attract 150-plus dachshunds and owners throughout the day, who have the run of the whole venue.
The organisers ask: “Do you love Dachshunds? Do you enjoy seeing many little sausages in the same place? Looking for your little pup to make some sausage friends? Come and join us for a sausage mad day!”
Dogs get a chance to mingle with many furry little friends – up to 50 a session - and their owners.
They can play in ball pits and tunnels there will be toys and fun props for more fun.Unlimited dog treats and free puppuccinos are available at treat stations.There will be competitions going on throughout all sessions, dachshund-related trade stands to buy goodies from and photographers will take photos and videos that will be available within a week.
In terms of Covid safety, staff have had vaccinations, hand sanitizer is available and reduced numbers are in place.For tickets, visit https://www.fatsoma.com/e/gwbpulae/dachshund-pup-up-cafe-sheffield and for information about the day, go to www.pupup.cafe/on-the-day
Children under eight and dogs go free but dogs still need a ticket booked for them. Adult prices are £9 for dog owners and £12 for ‘regular humans’.
The company also runs Pup Up Cafes for other breeds including pugs and Frenchies all over the UK – go to the website for details.