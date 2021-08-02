Looking back at iconic Sheffield pubs
Looking back at iconic Sheffield pubs

Here are 10 of Sheffield's most iconic pubs - some have survived for centuries while others have changed or gone for good

Here are 10 of Sheffield’s most iconic pubs in pictures taken from the Sheffield Archives.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 2:19 pm

Some, like the Old Queen’s Head, have survived for centuries and others have changed beyond recognition or gone for good. To order copies of pictures, visit www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.

Read this: A look back at popular Sheffield restaurant Damon’s which is about to become a Wetherspoons

1. Old Queen's Head

The Old Queens Head, originally the Hall in the Ponds, 40 Pond Hill in the city centre. It is a 15th-century timber framed building and the oldest surviving domestic building in Sheffield. Pictured on October 13, 2008. Ref no: C03360

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

2. Rutland Arms

The Rutland Arms, 86 Brown Street, junction Furnival Street, pictured in 1994. Ref no: s22060

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

3. Cross Scythes

The Cross Scythes Hotel, Baslow Road, Totley, in the 1900s. More than 300 years old, it was first opened by a farmer and scythe maker named Samuel Hopkinson

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

4. Ball Inn

The Ball Inn, 287 Darnall Road, at the junction with Basford Street, Darnall, pictured on July 23, 1972. An inscription say it was rebuilt in 1904. Ref no: s21859

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo
SheffieldWetherspoons
Next Page
Page 1 of 3