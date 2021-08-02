Here are 10 of Sheffield's most iconic pubs - some have survived for centuries while others have changed or gone for good
Here are 10 of Sheffield’s most iconic pubs in pictures taken from the Sheffield Archives.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 2:19 pm
Some, like the Old Queen’s Head, have survived for centuries and others have changed beyond recognition or gone for good. To order copies of pictures, visit www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.
Read this: A look back at popular Sheffield restaurant Damon’s which is about to become a Wetherspoons
Page 1 of 3