Sheffield fans say the Human League have snubbed their home city on their Dare 40 tour

Dozens of fans of the long-running synth-pop band have been asking on the band’s social media pages why Sheffield has been missed off the tour to mark the 40th anniversary of their album Dare ever since it was first announced last year, without getting a response.

Many fans were irked that the Human League are playing Leeds and not Sheffield this time. Some have speculated that uncertainty over the future of Sheffield Arena and City Hall during the pandemic may have made a city date problematic, although the band have also played the O2 Academy.

The band, who formed in Sheffield in 1977 and played their first gig at the Wham Bar in Sheffield University Students Union in June 1978, would usually include a city date on their tours.

The Human League have upset Sheffield fans by not including their home city on their Dare 40 tour

The Dare 40 European tour runs during November and is followed by a UK tour which starts on December 3 at the Leeds First Direct Arena, ending in Bournemouth on December 18.

Support acts for the UK leg of the tour are fellow 1980s stars Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Altered Images. The band’s website says “more dates to be announced” on the list of gigs, although it’s not clear if this includes the UK leg of the tour.

One fan, Paul Story from S8, wrote: “Please could I ask if the Sheffield Star can publicise and seek out why the Human League have boycotted their hometown on their Dare 40th Year tour! A disgrace and shame on them for not even providing an explanation to the backlash of questions they’ve been asked on their Facebook site.

“I am a loyal fan of the Human League and have followed them through the country and beyond and have enjoyed our hometown concerts where they always receive an overwhelming response.

“Their concerts bring visitors to Sheffield and with it a financial boost to the city, it has done for 40 years, yet on their 40th year tour we fans of THL are snubbed in Sheffield and they have ignored our calls for a response to explain.

“We are being ignored and this leaves a bitter taste amongst the loyal hometown fan base.

“How unkind and disloyal has our once iconic band become and what appears to be their own financial gain and agenda!”

Other fans who have commented on the ban’s Facebook page include Glenn Wathall, who asked: “Why aren’t you doing Sheffield you always have a good crowd there when you come.”

Steve Smith said: “Unforgivable Human League, that you are going to play in Leeds but not Sheffield???????????????????? Really disgusted with you”

Ali Bally also asked: “What about Sheffield?”, as did David Wareham.

Kev Richardson responded: “Mmm very interesting no Sheffield date or have I missed it.”

Former Star music writer John Quinn joked: “Let's run them out of town.”

Dare was the Human League’s third studio album and tracks included their big hits Love Action and Don’t You Want Me, as well as The Sound of the Crowd.

To see the announced tour dates, go to www.thehumanleague.co.uk