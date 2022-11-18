The England goalkeeper, who also plays for Manchester City, will help the Steel City begin the countdown to Christmas when she turns on the city centre lights on Sunday evening. The annual switch-on event starts at 2pm, with Ellie, Father Christmas and Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Sioned Mair, pressing the plunger together to light up the city centre at 6pm.

Large crowds are expected to gather for the ever popular event.

A full day of festive entertainment will lead up to the main event, with Heart Yorkshire taking to the stage at Barker’s Pool from 3.30pm bringing live music, dance and entertainment to warm up the crowds. Sheffield busker and Britain’s Got Talent’s singing sensation Maxwell Thorpe will also perform.

Ellie Roebuck, from Sheffield, will switch on the Christmas lights in Sheffield city centre on Sunday (Photo: Getty)

His set, at around 5.45pm, will feature the debut live performance of his brand-new single ‘Believe’, which is being released in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Following their success at the UEFA Women’s EUROs this summer, England’s Lionesses have captured the hearts of the nation, and with Sheffield playing such a monumental part in their journey to victory – hosting England’s semi-final – Ellie was asked to help kick off the festive season in her home city.

Sheffield born and bred, Ellie began her football journey playing for Beighton Magpies when she was a youngster before being selected for Sheffield United’s Centre of Excellence. She signed for Man City at the age of 15. She is a Sheffield United fan and season ticket holder.

Ahead of the lights switch-on, Ellie said: “Sheffield is my home, where my journey began, and I’m so proud that the city played such a big part of our Women’s EURO story this summer. Just as Sheffield showed up for us and lit up that experience with your amazing support, I can’t wait to light up our city, and to kick off Christmas celebrations with you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Smith, Chairman of Sheffield Council’s Economic Development and Skills Policy Committee, said: “After a summer of amazing football which Sheffield truly embraced it’s fantastic to have Lioness Ellie back with us for more celebrations. England’s women have been a true inspiration to so many young people in this city and I know our families will be thrilled to see Ellie take centre stage once again.

“It’s going to be a full day of festive fun, the markets, bars and rides will be in full swing, and we’ve got lots of characters and live entertainment to keep everyone in festive spirits. The switch-on marks the start of Sheffield’s Christmas season and the fun will go on right through December.”