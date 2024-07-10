Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular children’s water play area in Sheffield which has been closed for weeks could open in time for the summer holidays.

Rivlin Valley Water Play, off Rivelin Valley Road, near Rivelin Park Cafe, is a much-loved paddling spot with a variety of water play equipment including jets, sprinklers, bucket drops and water tables.

It’s usually open from the spring bank holiday until the first weekend of September, at the end of the school holidays.

But it has yet to open this summer following damage caused by what Sheffield Council’s Parks and Countryside team described as ‘unprecedented’ rainfall and storms over the winter.

The team said in May that it was working hard with its suppliers to get the play area open at the ‘earliest opportunity’, but there had been no update since then.

Now Sheffield Council has given The Star an update about when it could reopen.

A council spokesperson said: “The Sheffield City Council Parks and Countryside team are making every effort to get the Rivelin Valley Water Play open ready in time for the school holidays.

“We know how important these facilities are to the local community and we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to quality services that allow them to enjoy all of Sheffield’s parks and green spaces.”

Rivelin Valley Water Play is usually open at weekends in term time and throughout the week during the school holidays, from 11am to 5pm each day.

There are other free water play areas in Sheffield, including at Millhouses Park and at the new Pound’s Park in the city centre.