Sheffield by the Seaside: When free family attraction with beach and fairground rides will open

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Jul 2024, 07:30 BST
The fun of the seaside, including a giant sandpit and fairground rides, is once again coming to Sheffield city centre this summer.

Sheffield by the Seaside is returning to the Peace Gardens this summer, from Thursday, July 25 to Tuesday, August 26, between 10am and 6pm each day.

Sheffield by the Seaside is returning to the Peace Gardens for the 2024 summer holidays. The free attraction will run from Thursday, July 25 until Tuesday, August 26.

This year, the free attraction will include games, visiting dinosaurs and TV/film characters, children’s entertainment and much more, alongside the usual giant sandpit and rides.

Families will as usual be able to cool off in the fountains, and there will be a range of food and drink available, including traditional seaside snacks.

Sheffield by the Seaside is returning to the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre from July 25 to August 26, 2024, with a giant sandpit, fairground rides, free family entertainment and more.

Entry is free and there will be no charge to use the giant sandpit, but you will have to pay to go on the rides.

This year’s rides have yet to be confirmed but in previous years the rides and activities have included a helter skelter, bouncy castle, mini golf and traditional seaside swings.

How does it compare to Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club?

The event is a free alternative to Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club, with its 1,000sqm beach, which is returning for the summer holidays, from July 19 to September 1.

You must pay to enter that attraction, though entry is just £2 or free after 6pm each.

There is a separate charge for the Aquasplash waterpark, with its three inflatable pools and water slides, and you must pay too to go on the rides, which will include rollercoasters, a ‘Freak Out’ thrill ride, dodgems and waltzers.

There will also be bumper boats, water zorbs, jets and bungee trampolines, plus games stalls where you can test your skills and win a range of prizes.

