Sheffield by the Seaside: When free family attraction with beach and fairground rides will open
Sheffield by the Seaside is returning to the Peace Gardens this summer, from Thursday, July 25 to Tuesday, August 26, between 10am and 6pm each day.
This year, the free attraction will include games, visiting dinosaurs and TV/film characters, children’s entertainment and much more, alongside the usual giant sandpit and rides.
Families will as usual be able to cool off in the fountains, and there will be a range of food and drink available, including traditional seaside snacks.
Entry is free and there will be no charge to use the giant sandpit, but you will have to pay to go on the rides.
This year’s rides have yet to be confirmed but in previous years the rides and activities have included a helter skelter, bouncy castle, mini golf and traditional seaside swings.
How does it compare to Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club?
The event is a free alternative to Meadowhall’s Summer Beach Club, with its 1,000sqm beach, which is returning for the summer holidays, from July 19 to September 1.
You must pay to enter that attraction, though entry is just £2 or free after 6pm each.
There is a separate charge for the Aquasplash waterpark, with its three inflatable pools and water slides, and you must pay too to go on the rides, which will include rollercoasters, a ‘Freak Out’ thrill ride, dodgems and waltzers.
There will also be bumper boats, water zorbs, jets and bungee trampolines, plus games stalls where you can test your skills and win a range of prizes.
