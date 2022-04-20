'Pup-up cafe' to hit Sheffield with a canine event for dachshunds

Pup up Cafe run fun doggy events across the UK and is in Sheffield on Sunday May 22.

The event will see new toys and goodies and photo oppurtunities to the venue at the Revolucion de Cuba in Sheffield where organisers say there will be more than enough room for pups to roam free in a safe secure space.

Owners and their dogs will be able to mingle with other pups with up to 50 a session. There will also be unlimited dog treats available and free ‘puppuccinos’ for pups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pup up Cafe

Prizes will be given out for the best dressed dog in each session and there will be local dog-related trade stands, ball pits, tunnels, toys and other fun props for furry friends.

Owners have been asked not to bring their dogs along if they are in season, aggressive towards other dogs or people, very nervous in crowds, not up to date with vaccinations or don’t like to be social.