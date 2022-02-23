The Dog House: Canine dating show looking for potential dog rescuers in Sheffield
A canine dating show where people and pets are matched and fall in love is looking for potential rescuers in Sheffield to take part in their show The Dog House
Five Mile Films, the masterminds behind Channel 4’s The Dog House are looking for potential dog rescuers in Sheffield who are considering rescuing a dog and their reasons behind having a pup in their life.
The series tells the fairy tale of both humans and dogs, as they prepare to meet each other for the first time and hopefully live happily ever after.
The Dog House is set at the animal charity, Wood Green in Cambridgeshire who take in hundreds of disowned or neglected dogs every year. The charity has been described as both ‘charming’ and ‘compassionate’.
The programme revolves around the trusted charity and follows the life of the prospective new owners as they are matched with a rescue dog. Each pupper specially selected by the expert team of matchmakers at Wood Green.
In the shows’ previous series the show-runners have found that there are many reasons that people might wish to bring a dog into their lives, those being, loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise and healthy lifestyles or to just live in the moment more.
Currently the programme has two full series available to stream for free Channel 4 with the third series of 2022 presently ongoing.
For those who are interested in applying for a chance to form a lifelong bond with a cute little rescue pup and would be happy to share your reasons for doing so. Then you can apply from this link: www.channel4.com. The candidates will be asked a series of questions surrounding their reasons for wanting a dog and how it may improve their lives.