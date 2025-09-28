It’s claimed to be the fastest growing sport in the world, and it’s being picked up by the Olympics.

Now the American game of pickleball is heading for Sheffield to build a new centre. in the city which is the birthplace of football, and bidding to pick up players.

Fans of the game are planning to have a new venue called Peak Pickleball, on Newhall Road, open to the public this autumn, and took their first step by switching on their website this week.

An artists's impression of the planned Pickeball venue which is opening in Sheffield | Submitted

Builders are now creating the facilities and courts are under construction.

There is already a Sheffield Pickleball club, whose website states: “ Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes on a court similar to a tennis court, but smaller. It can be played as singles or doubles.

Gina Floyd has signed a lease on a building near the Legacy Park | Submitted

Gina Floyd, is the founder and director of Peak Pickleball, the UK's second dedicated indoor centre soon to be opening in Sheffield, next door to the Olympic legacy park.

She is looking forward to the centre centre opening.

She told The Star: “The game was invented in 1965 by US Congressmen during a summer holiday with their families in Washington. It later became a professional sport in 2019 with the formation of two tours – the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

“Pickleball is the world's fastest growing sport. Its global popularity can be attributed to its addictive nature, ability to build cross-generational community and its general accessibility and ease of play.

“There are 20 million players in the US alone and over 282 million players in Asia. It is an emerging sport in the UK and we can't wait to bring it to our hometown of Sheffield. And, with pickleball set to be an Olympic sport in 2032, this gives us at Peak Pickleball, the opportunity to create the next generation of Olympians!”

She said the organisation had signed a 10 year lease on the site. They hope to arrange tournaments at the venue.

What are the rules of Pickleball?

These are the rules as described on the new Peak Pickleball website:

1. Underhand serve

2. The ball must bounce once on both sides of the net before volleying can start

3. No volleying in the ‘kitchen’ - the area closest to the net

4. Play to 11 points, win by two