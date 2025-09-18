Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park launches new ‘Meet the Funder’ event

Voluntary and community groups across South Yorkshire are being invited to discover new funding opportunities at a special Meet the Funder event at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

The free drop-in session is being hosted in partnership with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) and South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau (SYFAB).

It will take place on Thursday, October 9, from 10am to 12pm, at the new co-working lounge at the Steel City Stadium, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Groups attending will have the chance to explore grant opportunities and access advice and guidance from Sheffield Legacy Fund, as well as SYCF, SYFAB, The National Lottery Community Fund, Key Fund and the Co-op Foundation.

Steel City Stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park

Sheffield Legacy Fund awards grants of up to £1,000 to grassroots community organisations within a three-mile radius of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Claire Fretwell, Operations Manager at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “The Legacy Fund has already been a huge success, awarding £43,182 to 44 groups since launching.

“This new free event is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with even more local groups, provide opportunities for them to ask questions about the Sheffield Legacy Fund and access support to help bring their community projects to life.”

SYCF is the region’s largest grant giving organisation awarding more than more than £1million every year to over 400 groups.

The new co-working cafe.

Jess O’Neill, Grants and Partnerships Manager at SYCF, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park for this fantastic new event.

“We know how vital funding is for local voluntary and community groups to continue delivering the work that makes such a difference in South Yorkshire.

“This event is designed to bring funders and groups together in one place, making it easier to access information and ask questions to help projects thrive.”

Booking is essential: https://bit.ly/4ghsdhF

For more information, email [email protected] or call 0114 262 5141.