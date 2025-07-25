UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park student wins prestigious IET South Yorkshire Award for Excellence

UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park is proud to announce that Year 13 student Godswill Erhunmwunse has been awarded the IET South Yorkshire Local Network Student of Excellence Award. The award was presented by Alan Chater CEng FIET, Immediate Past Chair and Education Volunteer of the IET South Yorkshire Local Network, in recognition of Godswill’s outstanding contributions to engineering and technology over the past academic year.

The presentation took place on the construction site of the new National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT) at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park – a world-class facility being developed by Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to revolutionise healthcare for children and young people, and built by Henry Boot Construction. The location added special significance to the event, celebrating Godswill’s achievements at the heart of the KidsUP Accelerator with Sheffield Children’s – a project focused on driving the development of child health technologies with companies from across the UK and Europe, where he contributed as part of the Young Person’s Panel.

The ceremony was attended by Dean Briggs, Works Manager at Henry Boot Construction, and Hannah Thornton, Programme Communications Officer at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust. Also present were Jessica Stevenson, Principal of UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, and Iftagar Ahmed, Associate Assistant Principal.

Godswill has demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and technical ability throughout the year. His achievements include:

UTC nominated Godswill for the IET South Yorkshire Award for Excellence due to his exceptional innovation, leadership, and technical ability.

Advisory Work in Health Tech : As a member of the Young Advisory Panel for the National Centre for Child Health Technology , Godswill has provided valuable youth insights into emerging health technology projects.

: As a member of the Young Advisory Panel for the , Godswill has provided valuable youth insights into emerging health technology projects. Innovative IoT Project : He designed and built a smart greenhouse system, incorporating IoT technology, a cloud-based AWS server, and a bespoke front-end interface that connects seamlessly to an SQL database.

: He designed and built a smart greenhouse system, incorporating IoT technology, a cloud-based AWS server, and a bespoke front-end interface that connects seamlessly to an SQL database. Teacher Toolkit Development : Godswill created a web-based platform packed with custom applications designed to support educators in delivering more interactive and engaging lessons.

: Godswill created a web-based platform packed with custom applications designed to support educators in delivering more interactive and engaging lessons. Leadership and Outreach : As an Ambassador for Rate My Apprenticeship , he has led career-awareness initiatives for younger students, promoting technical education and apprenticeship pathways.

: As an , he has led career-awareness initiatives for younger students, promoting technical education and apprenticeship pathways. Bright Future in Tech: Godswill has now secured a Software Engineering apprenticeship with Royal London, further testament to his talent and commitment to the field.

Jessica Stevenson, Principal at UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, commented: “Godswill exemplifies the vision and values of UTC Sheffield. His technical achievements, leadership skills, and commitment to supporting others are truly inspiring. We’re incredibly proud to see his hard work recognised by the IET South Yorkshire Local Network.”

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Student of Excellence Award celebrates young engineers who demonstrate academic excellence, creativity, and a passion for technology. Godswill’s recognition by such a respected professional body underscores the strength of UTC Sheffield’s specialist curriculum and its impact on developing the next generation of STEM leaders.

