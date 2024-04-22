Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading Yorkshire orchestra will fill Sheffield Cathedral with the music of Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac in aid of homelessness in the city.

Sheffield homelessness charity the Archer Project has partnered with Paradox Orchestra for a suite of fundraising concerts that aims to prove “classical music is for all.”

Paradox Orchestra rehearsing at Sheffield Cathedral, ahead of two charity concerts in May and July playing the songs of Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac.

The orchestra has announced two shows that will make the most of Sheffield Cathedral’s famous acoustics - first with ‘50 Years of Pink Floyd’ in May, and ‘Orchestral Tribute to Fleetwood Mac’ in July.

Founder of Paradox Orchestra Michael Sluman said: “We want to demystify classical music and reach younger, hard-to-reach audiences to make it accessible, enriching and fun.

“We will be working with the Sheffield homeless by providing access to our rehearsals and performances for free. Classical music is for all.”

CEO of the Archer Project Tim Renshaw at Sheffield Cathedral.

Mr Sluman and many of the other musicians are graduates of Leeds Conservatoire who have played with the biggest acts in pop, such as Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Marc Almond, and Little Mix.

Michael says a key reason why they are playing Sheffield Cathedral is because he wants Paradox Orchestra to focus on ‘hosting concerts at the heart of communities and accessible for all’.

Ben Rossi, development manager at Sheffield Cathedral, said that his team has been working hard to showcase the iconic church as an affordable and versatile venue.

He said: “Our new partnership with Paradox Orchestra is evidence of this hard work coming to fruition and the cathedral truly being ‘A Place for All People.’ Through the Cathedral Archer Project, it is also a place where homeless and vulnerable people can seek out a warm meal, help and support.”

The Paradox Orchestra was founded in 2020 and has forged a reputation for staging innovative concerts that put a classical twist on rock, pop, R&B, Drum & Bass and dance hits.

CEO of the Archer Project Tim Renshaw, said: “This is not for profit and the Paradox Orchestra are asking how they can take music and make it more widely available.

“In this case, it is about how we can include people who are excluded from most things like this.”

The first show, ‘Paradox Orchestra: 50 Years of Pink Floyd’ will play at Sheffield City Cathedral on May 16. Tickets start at £27.60. Visit the Sheffield Cathedral website for more information.