Rory Newton is playing the notorious Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Easy Street Theatre Company’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Gothic musical melodrama Sweeney Todd, which runs at Sheffield Cathedral from May 1 to 4.

And director Sallianne Foster-Major decided that the best way for Rory to develop his sinister shaving skills would be to experience for himself a professional shave - complete with traditional lather and cutthroat razor - at Leo’s Barbers in Sheffield’s Leopold Street.

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

Rory experienced for himself how it feels to be shaved in the barber's chair

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen and We Will Rock You.

Sweeney Todd is directed by Sallianne Foster-Major, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas, working with a cast of around 30 young actors, singers and dancers and an orchestra of more than 20 student and professional musicians.