24 of Sheffield's emerging local designers showcased in packed event at Sheffield Cathedral

The Emerveiller Fashion Show, was organised by The Hendricks Foundation and was the brainchild of fashion entrepreneur Paris Hendricks

Paris worked alongside other organisers on this 4th edition of the project for just under a year and achieved a record turnout.

Destiny Imaro, model coach and brand recruiter, said: “It’s the biggest show yet and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

AAMBIVERT collection by Amalia-Adela Samoila

“Although the background might be hectic, I hope the final production is okay.”

The Cathedral was furnished with a candlelit runway and set the scene with an opening ballet performance.

To incorporate other art forms alongside the fashion show, there was a live choir and a solo singer, KaLi, to add to the immersive nature of the evening at the event on Saturday which ran from 5pm to 10pm.

Fashion designer, San Chung who had her debut with her sustainable clothing line Y Li Clothing, said: “It’s super crazy. It’s nerve wracking but exciting, kind of surreal as well. I'm still trying to get my head around it”

San Chung is currently selling her products and now has a space in the newly opened Red Brick indoor market.

The show included a diverse range of models and performers which added to the authenticity of the project making it unlike any other fashion show.

One of the models was Latima Chirinda, 22, who has been modelling for four years and walked the runway for a previous show by the Hendricks Foundation.

She said: “It’s hectic, it’s absolutely hectic.

“Doing these fashion shows is humbling because you get to see the different stages all of us have come through but we enjoy it so much.”

The show was split into two intervals, the first eight being unique and whimsical and the last 10 were more stylish street wear oriented.

The show concluded with Sheffield fashion brand Dedictd which headlined the event and which presented luxury, high-fashion designs.

A percentage of the proceeds from the night were donated to the Cathedral Archer project which supports people in need of housing in Sheffield.

Paris Hendricks, the founder and creative director of the Hendricks Project, said: “In Sheffield homelessness is a problem so it’s amazing for us to be able to support those in need.”