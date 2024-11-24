Kyoyu Sheffield: Sit-in Asian barbecue restaurant means Cambridge Street Collective is now at full throttle
Visitors to one of the Steel City’s newest attractions, which opened its doors in May, might not have known a whole other wing was still in development.
Now, on top of the 20 grab-and-go food outlets across the main three floors, Cambridge Street Collective now has its first sit-down restaurant.
With windows looking down on the main floor, Kyoyu is a ‘Asian fusion’ restaurant of Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai cuisine, where every table is fitted with a charcoal pit barbecue.
The new eatery is in its own dedicated space serving up katsu curry, sushi, gyoza, takoyaki, teriyaki, donburi and poke bowls.
The centre piece of each table is a barbecue grill where diners can grill their own platters of meat, seafood and veg, including wagyu beef.
