Kelham’s Peddler Market shares 5 ‘must-dos’ for students while studying in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Peddler Market gets set to celebrate its 10th birthday, the team behind the monthly food market has shared some tips for students.

Sheffield is one of the largest university cities in the UK and is home to more than 60,000 students, accounting for 10 per cent of the Steel City’s population.

As the first semester of the new academic year starts, thousands of fresh-faced students have moved to our city and are beginning to experience what life here is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With lectures and seminaries fast approaching, the team behind Peddler Market, an award-winning monthly street food market based in Kelham Island, has shared their biggest ‘must-do’s’ for students coming to Sheffield for the first time.

From trying speciality pies to finding the best pint, here are the top five things the Sheffield-based hospitality experts recommend.

Peddler Market, on Burton Road, Neepsend, takes place the first Friday and Saturday of every month | Submitted

1. Pint, pie and a splash o’Hendos

There aren’t many things more Yorkshire than eating a pie in a pub, and Nottingham House homemade pies are said to be some of the best in Sheffield. Whether you like a traditional steak and ale, or fancy trying something different, like their feta, artichoke and red pepper, Notty House always has a varied selection on offer.

And since you’re a student in the wonderful city of Sheffield, it would be sacrilege not to douse your pie in Henderson’s Relish, which has been produced here for more than 130 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Visit an iconic club night

When planning your freshers week activities, you might have noticed Sheffield has a lot of nightclubs. But the city is actually home to some of the most iconic venues in the UK.

Corporation is the place to be for Sheffield students with themed nights throughout the week - it’s also home to the well-known “blue pint”. Whether you like cheesy pop or heavy rock, the club has different rooms that cater to your taste. But if indie and music heritage is your thing, The Leadmill’s legendary Saturday night club nights and regular gigs will be perfect for you – they even have a series of themed nights, including The Leadmill (Taylor’s version).

For students looking for dance music and exciting DJ sets, FORGE and Sidney & Matilda are inclusive, unique venues in disused factories. From jungle and EDM to funk and soul, both venues host a variety of events that are must-visits for students.

3. Head to a local stadium and watch football

Did you know Sheffield is the ‘home of football’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC, the city has some of the oldest football clubs in the world. Head to one of the stadiums on matchday to be a part of the atmosphere.

Top tip: Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are both in the same division for the first time since 2020. The Steel City derby is fiercely contested and has one of the best atmospheres in the UK.

4. Explore Kelham Island’s famous pubs and bars

Kelham Island is a district known for having some of the best pubs and bars in the Steel City. From real ale pubs to creative cocktail bars, it’s the perfect area for students to explore when they move to Sheffield and is worth the trip out of the city centre.

The area, which was once one of the city’s biggest industrial and manufacturing hubs, also has a rich musical history, with Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker and other famous names recording at nearby Yellow Arch Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an authentic Kelham Island beer experience, students can complete a pub crawl featuring The Harlequin, Riverside, The Fat Cat, Kelham Island Tavern, Alder, Neepsend Social Club and The Gardeners Rest.

Whilst in Kelham Island, you have to try a beer from one of the many local breweries, including Neepsend Brewery, Heist Brewery, Little Critters or Kelham Island Brewery.

5. Try some unique street food at Peddler Market

Fast approaching its 10th birthday, Peddler Market is a free monthly event that brings some of the UKs best street food, independent breweries, market stalls, live local music and DJs, and entertainment to Kelham Island.

Each month, the Peddler Market team curate an exciting offering of street food, from woodfired pizza and smashed burgers, to authentic tacos and delicious vegan kebabs. No matter what you fancy, Peddler Market has something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event director of Peddler Market, Lucy Bailey-Cooper, said: “We’re proud that so many students move to Sheffield every year, and we love welcoming them to Peddler Market on the first Friday and Saturday of every month.

“We believe Sheffield has an amazing food and drink scene that students can really enjoy, and we hope our guide of must-tries gives them a proper Sheffield experience!”

Peddler Market Sheffield takes place the first Friday and Saturday of every month at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, S3 8BX. To find out when the next Peddler Market is, visit peddler.market/events.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are celebrating the city’s hospitality industry.