We took a walk around Sheffield’s Kelham Island to see how it is developing.

What was once known as the heart of the steel industry, Kelham Island is transforming into one of the trendiest areas in Sheffield.

While you can still catch a glimpse of its rich history in the streets - and, of course, the museum - there are many new businesses and homes popping up left, right and centre.

In our video above, we visited Ed Wickett at Kelham Island’s long standing independent pub The Fat Cat to find out how the area has changed over the past 40 years in the family’s hands.

We also met with the owners of Bakers Yard Bakery, Becca Crofts and Sam Lindsay, who have been at their premises in the Little Kelham development since April.

One thing is for sure - Kelham Island is a haven for independent businesses, and the area is far from nearing the end of its redevelopment.