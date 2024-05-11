"I'm a naked butler in South Yorkshire and it's boosted my confidence - women share their secrets with me"
and live on Freeview channel 276
A naked butler says the job has booted his confidence as woman share their secrets and tell him he's 'stunning' as he serves them cocktails during bottomless brunches.
Hunky Jakub Plucinski-Olczak, 21, serves drinks while wearing only an apron to groups of woman at a swanky city centre bar alongside his studies.
And he believes it's the best thing he's ever done as he's grown in confidence from the reaction from punters.
The Sheffield Hallam University student said: "I was always somewhat confident.
"But with this, coming into work and being told, ‘you are absolutely stunning’ and every woman reacting to you being there half-naked, it does boost your confidence.
"There’s such a wide variety of people who turn up to these brunches. And I get to hear some cool stories.
"Women also share their secrets with me, I read the secrets out and I'll choose one lady to guess whose secret I'm reading. We have a laugh."
Jakub's barber suggested that he should be a naked butler around two years ago but he says he was 'scared' and 'didn't know what to do' when he started the role.
He admitted: "When my barber told me I should do it, it was a bit nerve-wracking, like ‘what am I going to do?’
"With my bum out, half-naked in front of a bunch of women, I didn’t know what to do.
"I remember my first job. I was scared, I'll be honest."
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
He now works at The End Bar in Leeds city centre, which he juggles alongside studying sports and exercise science at university.
And he thinks the skills and confidence acquired in his current role will help him in his dream career as a personal trainer.
Jakub added: "It has improved my interpersonal skills.
"If you can’t read the room, you can’t do a good job as a butler.
"Every single job that I've done the past two years, I have been able to successfully read the room and tailor the experience for the guests.
“After university, I want to excel in personal training.
"And if I can chat to people, women, half-naked, then I can chat to people fully clothed and tailor their experience for personal training.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.