Leslie Road death: Man, 58, arrested for 'causing or allowing' death of 93-year-old woman at Sheffield home
A man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a 93-year-old woman in Sheffield.
Police were call to a property on Leslie Road, in Wisewood, at 6.40am on Sunday (May 5) where they found the body of an elderly lady.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
No other details have yet been released.