The body of an elderly woman was found in a property on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a 93-year-old woman in Sheffield.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Police were call to a property on Leslie Road, in Wisewood, at 6.40am on Sunday (May 5) where they found the body of an elderly lady.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.