Leslie Road death: Man, 58, arrested for 'causing or allowing' death of 93-year-old woman at Sheffield home

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 10th May 2024, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The body of an elderly woman was found in a property on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a 93-year-old woman in Sheffield.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of "allowing or causing" the death of a vulnerable adult at a property on Leslie Road, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were call to a property on Leslie Road, in Wisewood, at 6.40am on Sunday (May 5) where they found the body of an elderly lady.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

No other details have yet been released.

Related topics:PolicePropertySheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police